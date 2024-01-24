An embattled anti-crime nonprofit entrusted with millions of taxpayer dollars from San Francisco police coffers fired its executive director Wednesday morning and is temporarily shutting down after finding a lack of funds in its bank accounts and discovering possible check forgery, officials told The Standard.

Kyra Worthy, the executive director of San Francisco SAFE, the longtime nonprofit arm of the San Francisco Police Department, was dismissed from her duties by the board of directors for the charity Wednesday morning, according to an attorney for the nonprofit, Dylan Hackett. The nonprofit is also “ceasing operations for the time being,” Hackett said.

The decision comes on the heels of revelations that SF SAFE improperly billed SFPD for at least $79,000 in expenses—including luxury gift boxes, valet parking and a Lake Tahoe trip—and is also allegedly in debt by at least $1.2 million to various vendors who performed work for the organization.

SF SAFE’s board of directors initially voted Tuesday night to put Worthy on paid leave, according to Hackett and the president of the board, Dan Lawson. However, the board decided to temporarily shut down operations and fire Worthy on Wednesday morning in light of “new information,” Hackett said.

While Lawson and Hackett initially declined to provide details about that new information, Lawson confirmed Wednesday afternoon that they were investigating possible check forgery and insufficient funds in bank accounts that were supposed to be used to pay staff.

"We found what looked like there was a lack of funds, and so that’s why we had to stop operations," Lawson said.

While all checks over $5,000 by the nonprofit need to be signed by both Worthy and the treasurer of the nonprofit, Hackett said one check was signed only by Worthy.

Lawson said the nonprofit had reported the discrepancies to SFPD and would cooperate with law enforcement.

Lawson said he was “very concerned and disappointed” about the situation.

“We all were committed to the community and building trust in the community to help prevent crime, and here we are, engulfed in distrust,” Lawson said.

Lawson asked for the public to have patience and understand that SF SAFE “generally speaking has served the community well.”

He said he hoped the nonprofit would reorganize soon.