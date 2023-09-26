Nurse Rachel Cohen Cepeda knows staff members at the University of California San Francisco Medical Center who got their heads slammed to the floor, were stabbed with pencils and smashed into glass so hard that it broke. Cohen Cepeda, a 30-year nursing veteran, works at UCSF Mount Zion in the behavioral unit.

She says that patients in the psychiatric ward there experience extreme distress, including screaming, urinating on the floor and hearing voices. And she says that when there aren’t enough nurses working, that distress can turn to violence against staff and other patients, as she’s witnessed in the past.

“It’s horrible,” Cohen Cepeda told The Standard.

Cohen Cepeda spoke at a rally of dozens of nurses Tuesday outside the UCSF Mission Bay facility. Short staffing is degrading patient care and leading to a spike in violence against health care workers, nurses from across UCSF proclaimed at the rally. The worker shortage stems from a hiring freeze the hospital put into effect in May 2023, according to a statement from the California Nurses Association, the nurses’ union.

UCSF has violated legally required nurse-to-patient ratios, Cohen Cepeda said, and nurses have filed hundreds of reports documenting unsafe conditions stemming from that deficit at all three UCSF campuses, Mission Bay, Mount Zion and Parnassus, according to the union.