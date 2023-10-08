Dense fog that socked in San Francisco and other coastal areas early Sunday morning was expected to linger through at least noon, but organizers said they expected the last day of Fleet Week San Francisco’s scheduled air show to go on.

“So far, our weather forecasters are predicting that the fog will burn off,” a spokesman with The Air Show Network, which produces the Fleet Week spectacle, told The Standard.

Last year’s final Sunday show was canceled due to persistent heavy fog.

The National Weather Service issued the advisory early Sunday and had expected it to expire around 10 a.m., but extended it until noon for coastal areas from the Central Coast to the Golden Gate.

Meteorologist Dalton Behringer told The Standard that he wasn’t seeing much retreat in foggy conditions but added that it might ease along the east side of the Golden Gate Bridge by early afternoon.

Behringer expected fog to linger along the city’s west side but hopefully ease overland and along the city’s northern edge and the bridge’s eastern side in time for the air show.