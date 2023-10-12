San Francisco Supervisor Dean Preston has left X, formerly known as Twitter, after the owner of the platform Elon Musk called for his imprisonment.

Preston, the Board of Supervisors’ sole democratic socialist, said he left X because he’s experienced an increase in hate speech and disinformation since Musk took over the company.

READ MORE: Elon Musk Calls for Imprisonment of Democratic Socialist San Francisco Supervisor

The final straw, Preston said, was when Musk called for his imprisonment over legislation that would narrow the circumstances in which store security guards can draw their firearms.