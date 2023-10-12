Skip to main content
The San Francisco Standard
NewslettersNewsletters
News

Hit-and-run pushes car into San Francisco Muni train

Firefighters responded shortly after 7 p.m. to reports of a collision at Third Street and Palou Avenue, San Francisco police said.
Firefighters responded shortly after 7 p.m. to reports of a collision at Third Street and Palou Avenue, San Francisco police said. | Source: Google Maps
By Joel Umanzor

San Francisco police and firefighters are responding Thursday night to reports of a hit-and-run collision involving a two cars and a Muni train in the Bayview, according to authorities.

Officers responded shortly at 7 p.m. to reports of a collision at Third Street and Palou Avenue, the San Francisco Police Department said.

Witnesses told officers that a car collided with another car, pushing it into the Muni Metro train, authorities added. The driver who initially struck the other car fled the scene.

No injuries have been reported.

Filed Under

CollisionsMuniNewsSan Francisco Fire DepartmentSFPDTransportation