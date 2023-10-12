San Francisco police and firefighters are responding Thursday night to reports of a hit-and-run collision involving a two cars and a Muni train in the Bayview, according to authorities.

Officers responded shortly at 7 p.m. to reports of a collision at Third Street and Palou Avenue, the San Francisco Police Department said.

Witnesses told officers that a car collided with another car, pushing it into the Muni Metro train, authorities added. The driver who initially struck the other car fled the scene.