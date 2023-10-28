An estimated 15,000 people marched Saturday from the Embarcadero through Downtown San Francisco and onto Highway 101 to demand a cease-fire as Israel expanded its ground incursion into the Gaza Strip.

By 5 p.m., all lanes of Highway 101 were blocked near the Interstate 80 split.

The crowd, which chanted various messages of solidarity with Palestine, hit the streets around 2 p.m. and made its way to the freeway about two-and-a-half hours later, stopping traffic as demonstrators danced, chanted and waved flags.

Thousands of activists in San Francisco have taken over highway US 101! ✊🏼🇵🇸 pic.twitter.com/CXmiNtStr9

Officials issued an advisory warning drivers to expect delays and to use alternate routes.

After the march exited the freeway, protesters took to the Mission District, eventually shutting down Mission and 16th streets.

“I know it’s illegal to walk on the freeway, but the pain is so deep that this is OK,” said Ali Hijaz, who said they grew up in a small village outside of Jerusalem. “We have been beat down for so long.”

Hijaz added that social media is helping spread the realities of the situation in Gaza.

“People didn’t know what that means,” Hijaz added about the feeling of occupation. “They don’t know what it feels like when you are a child and a group of 10 to 20 men with big guns telling you to shut the fuck up. They don’t know what is means when you have to see your cousin taken to jail or when you want to go from village to village and there’s a checkpoint with where they put guns in your head.”

Sam Morrison, organizer with Jewish Voices for Peace, said the amount of casualties in Gaza is motivation enough to keep protestors coming into the streets.