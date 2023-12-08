According to the Bible, the world began with radiance. “Let there be light,” God said, and the universe as we know it allegedly came into existence. It’s no surprise, then, that light plays a significant role in many religions—including Judaism, where illumination is a key component of ritual practice and also two new San Francisco exhibitions.

Just in time for Hanukkah, a holiday strongly associated with candles, two new exhibitions at the Contemporary Jewish Museum examine the spirituality of light in fresh and surprising ways.

“First Light: Rituals of Glass and Neon Art” is curated by the Bay Area organization She Bends, which amplifies the work of female and nonbinary glass benders. Pairing inspiration with education, the show places works of art alongside explanatory panels and demonstration tables that provide insight into the practices required to create them. Neon pieces dangle from the ceiling near a glass bender’s table set up with the materials used for the craft, and glowing art hangs on the wall beside an equipment table for the bombarding process that prepares tubes to be filled with gas.

“It’s akin to ritual,” said Heidi Rabben, senior curator at the Contemporary Jewish Museum, of the intricate process required to craft neon. “It’s a very specific order of steps that must be followed in a particular way.”

Rabben said that the She Bends team—Meryl Pataky and Kelsey Issel—tapped into something for the exhibition that hasn’t been discussed much before: the flow state that neon benders go into when plying their craft, akin to meditation.

Many of the exhibition’s neon pieces incorporate organic elements, almost like a reminder itself that neon is natural—a noble gas that we breathe every day in small amounts.

“These gases are invisible until manipulated in a hyper-specific way,” Rabben said. “Helium already has a color, but [the piece is] drawing attention to it.”

One piece by Angelina Almukhametova combines tree branches with krypton-filled tubes that pulsate in real time, a response to their surrounding environment.