The Standard’s Alex Mullaney answers a reader’s question about a common sight around the city: Are front license plates required for electric vehicles?

Perhaps you’ve noticed it, too. The sleek front bumpers of electric vehicles on San Francisco streets—Teslas, for the most part—are often motoring around the city without license plates.

Are electric vehicles permitted to drive around with only a rear license plate?

While not all vehicles on California’s streets and highways are required to have front and rear license plates—motorcycles and trailers are the most common exceptions—passenger vehicles most certainly must have two tags.

“In California, all passenger vehicles are assigned two license plates, according to the vehicle code,” a spokesperson for the Department of Motor Vehicles said. “Assigned plates must be visible at all times, whether or not a vehicle is in operation.”