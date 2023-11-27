The Standard’s Noah Baustin answers a reader question about how San Francisco law enforcement deals with vehicles without license plates.

A reader recently wrote The Standard perplexed by how many cars he was seeing on the road without license plates. “Around here, license plates seem to be optional,” the reader wrote.

This email sparked the latest iteration of Ask The Standard: What do police do when they see a car without a license plate?

When asked, San Francisco Police Department Spokesperson Officer Gonee Sepulveda pointed out that driving without a license plate violates the law. Specifically, it runs afoul of California Vehicle Code 5200, which requires that drivers have a license plate attached to the rear of their vehicle.

Sepulveda declined to share the department’s practices about how and when officers enforce that statute.

“It is hard to speak abstractly to what individual officers will do when they see a vehicle with no license plates,” he wrote. “I believe the courts set the penalty amounts for traffic violations.”

A spokesperson for the San Jose Police Department was more forthcoming. Driving without a license plate is an infraction punishable by a $197 fine, plus court costs, a spokesperson said. If officers see someone driving without a plate, they can pull them over, just like any other vehicle code violation.

Traffic stop data shows the San Francisco police department pulling over drivers for license plate issues. In the five-year period between July 1, 2018, and June 28, 2023, SFPD officers made 9,733 traffic violation stops under the license plate statute.

Most of the license-plate-related stops cited the legal requirement to attach two license plates to a vehicle, if that’s how many a driver received from the Department of Motor Vehicles. A smaller share of stops came from the section of the law mandating a single plate, attached to the rear of the vehicle, if only one is issued to the driver. (Trailers, motorcycles and some commercial tractors are issued just a single plate by the DMV.)

The data doesn’t indicate whether the vehicle had no license plate at all, or some other issue with how the plates were displayed.

When combined, the two license plate statutes represented the fifth-most-common reason for traffic violation stops by SFPD, accounting for about 7% of all traffic violation stops between July 2018 and June 2023. The top reasons why officers pulled over drivers for traffic violations were: running a stop sign, disobeying a traffic light and speeding.

San Francisco police officers stop one-sixth as many drivers each month for traffic violations since the pandemic began, the data shows. From July 2018 through the end of 2019, SFPD averaged 5,359 traffic violation stops per month. In the first five months of 2023, that number fell to 891.

That dramatic drop has drawn the ire of some city leaders.