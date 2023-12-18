“It’s like I’ve crossed paths with millions of people, whether I’ve taken their photo or not,” Ricker told The Standard. “And I’m probably in the background of, like, a million tourists’ photos.”

It’s an ambitious, costly challenge, during which Ricker has amassed tens of thousands of photos and seen everything from protests and marathons to marriage proposals and tender notes etched into the bridge’s International Orange coating .

Ricker, a San Francisco street photographer and a self-proclaimed all-or-nothing guy, has spent the last six years–increasing in frequency over time– documenting the Golden Gate Bridge on 35 mm film. Based on his recounting of the endeavor, Ricker has probably spent somewhere around 2,000 days—and taken tens of millions of steps—on the 1.7-mile stretch of sidewalk that lines the most famous segment of the Pacific Coast Highway.

The Golden Gate Bridge, undeniably emblematic of San Francisco, funnels over 30 million people in and out of the city every year. If you’ve made a stop at the postcard destination in the last six years, you’ve more than likely caught a glimpse of Jake Ricker—and, chances are, he has taken a photo of you.

Every morning around 10 a.m., Ricker drives to the bridge from the Outer Richmond apartment that he shares with his partner, a compact Leica camera strapped to his chest and a granola bar in his pocket. He often doesn’t leave until dark, usually with several completed rolls of film.

Anyone who has taken a walk across the bridge knows that it’s often not the leisurely stroll that postcards would suggest. Ricker admits that, some days, the wind and biting chill get to him, but at the end of the day, the sacrifice is only minor when he looks at the bigger picture.

“If it was just 70 and sunny every day, it would look like all the photos were taken on the same day,” Ricker said. “When it’s foggy and you can only see like 50 feet in front of you, … it really shows how different the same place can be.”

Ricker, now 36, moved to San Francisco from Mesa, Arizona, about 10 years ago for a change of pace. Prior to devoting himself wholeheartedly to this project, he did freelance photo and video work, and before that, he was a bike messenger. It’s a great way to be employed while still being outside all day with a camera around his neck, he said.

Without that freedom, he gets antsy and irritable.