Currently, a 4-foot-high railing is the only thing preventing people from stepping over the edge. Calls for a more effective barrier date back to the 1950s and construction finally began on a suicide deterrent net in 2017, more than 80 years and almost 2,000 deaths later.

But behind its iconic beauty and utility lies a painful truth—the bridge is one of the biggest destinations for suicide in the world. On average, 30 people or more are lost to the bridge each year, with the first death occurring mere months after its completion in 1937.

Hull lost his daughter Kathy to the bridge on Oct. 26, 2003. For years after her passing, he shied away from using her death as anything that he felt might tarnish her memory.

Although construction of the net formally began in 2017, the seeds of the idea took shape in 2006 with a man named David Hull.

So why exactly did it take the net so long to get approved and built? And what will its completion mean for the families of those that were lost to the bridge?

Hull became a founding member and first president of the Bridge Rail Foundation , a key force in making the deterrent net a reality.

“In the second or third year, I began attending [...] group meetings of survivors,” said Hull. “It was clear to me that I had to use her death to prevent others.”

But as time passed and he began to connect with other survivors, a plan began to form.

To survivors like Kay James, another member of the foundation who lost her son Michael to the bridge in 2011, this line of thinking doesn’t ring true.

The first is that any additional building on the bridge would ruin its design aesthetics, or prevent visitors from viewing the surrounding vistas.

But Hull and the foundation first had to achieve widespread support, which faced roadblocks in the form of two main historical arguments against a barrier on the bridge.

“What's a life worth? A view? It's just a mindset that's old-school,” James said. “You know, we have to be concerned about saving lives. Aesthetics? No. Not a good argument.”

The second argument is the belief that if a person is intent on ending their life, they will somehow find a way to get around any barrier created to stop the attempt.

Hull and James push back on this as well.

“I think the biggest problem is the myth that if someone wants to kill themselves, they'll find a way,” James said. “I don't think most people are aware of the importance of taking away lethal means of killing yourself.”

“I believe clearly that if, on her drive up from Santa Cruz, there had been a dog in pain on the side of the road or she'd had a flat tire or there'd been something that had prevented her from getting to that point in time at that place, the crisis would have passed," Hull said.

Data around these types of suicides support their opinions.

Similar deterrents installed on other landmarks around the world have drastically reduced or eliminated deaths at those sites, and data from multiple studies suggest 9 out of 10 suicide survivors will not go on to die by suicide at a later date.