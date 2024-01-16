Google slashes hundreds of jobs from advertising sales team

Less than a week after search giant Google said it would cut 700 Bay Area jobs across several departments, it was revealed Tuesday that the search giant will cut hundreds more from its advertising sales team.

Business Insider reported on a leaked memo from Google Senior Vice President Philipp Schindler that announced the layoffs to staff. A Google spokesperson confirmed the latest cuts to The Standard.

“Every year, we go through a rigorous process to structure our team to provide the best service to our ads customers,” the spokesperson said. “We map customers to the right specialist teams and sales channels to meet their service needs. As part of this, a few hundred roles globally are being eliminated and impacted employees will be able to apply for open roles on the team or elsewhere at Google.”

The company declined to share specific information about affected employees but did say most cuts were from its large customer sales unit. Last month, The Information reported the company’s 30,000-member ad sales unit might face cuts due in part to the deployment of machine-learning tools.

When addressing last week’s cuts, coming at several of the company’s San Francisco and South Bay work sites, a spokesperson told The Standard that some teams were “continuing to make these kinds of organizational changes, which include some role eliminations globally. We’re continuing to support any impacted employees as they look for new roles here at Google and beyond.”