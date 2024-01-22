A Mediterranean restaurant set to open later this week on San Francisco’s Embarcadero was vandalized early Monday morning, owner Anu Bhambri told The Standard. Bhambri said around 5 a.m. Monday, vandals destroyed roughly $10,000 worth of garden planters surrounding the Alora restaurant, which is set to open on Thursday.

The planters, Bhambri said, were intended to set a boundary for the restaurant’s front patio area—allowing the owners to acquire a liquor license.



Bhambri, who owns several fine dining restaurants across the U.S. and India with her husband, Vikram Bhambri, said the restaurant had installed the planters just last week in preparation for its grand opening.



Bhambri said the couple chose the Embarcadero Pier 3 location partly because they perceived it as a safe part of town. They are unsure whether insurance will cover the damages.