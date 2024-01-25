Justin Schorr, a public information officer for the department, said a barbecue or fire pit that’s being properly monitored may be deemed to be safe. Firefighters are trained to provide fire safety education as it pertains to smoking and cooking, Schorr said.

“When I call 311 and report encampment fires, the city asks if people are using the open flames to cook,” the reader said. “Why? Isn’t it illegal?” The first answer we got from the San Francisco Fire Department was complicated.

One Standard reader wanted to know why, when they’ve contacted the city’s 311 phone line about encampment fires, they’re asked whether the flame is being used to cook food.

San Francisco’s homeless population is often spotted using open flames to warm up or cook meals. Sometimes, those fires can spiral out of control, damaging properties or endangering lives.

In trying to answer the reader’s question, the fire department said that 311 is the incorrect place to report an open flame. Instead, the department said, concerned citizens should call 911.

But to complicate things further, the San Francisco Police Department wouldn’t comment on the legality of fires in the street.

The Department of Emergency Management deferred to the police. The fire department didn’t initially clarify if they were legal, and the City Attorney’s Office deferred to the fire department—in short, no one in city government seemed to know or was willing to answer.