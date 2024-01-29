Several airlines have just announced new direct flights from San Francisco Bay Area airports to Las Vegas for February's Super Bowl LVIII.

American Airlines said it would add 10 direct flights between San Francisco International Airport (SFO) and Las Vegas' Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) from Feb. 8 to 13, on top of connecting flights the airline announced last fall to bring travelers to the game. Super Bowl Sunday is Feb. 11.

The San Francisco 49ers punched their ticket to the Super Bowl on Sunday with a stunning comeback victory at Levi's Stadium over the Detroit Lions. The 49ers will take on the AFC champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, after their win over the Baltimore Ravens. The game will be a rematch of 2020's Super Bowl LIV, which the Chiefs won 31-20 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

"We are excited to welcome football fans to the city as they experience all that Las Vegas has to offer," American Airlines Director of Las Vegas Operations Lewis Townes said in a statement. “These additional flights will give sports fans more direct travel options so that they can touch down, rally with fellow sports fans and cheer on their favorite team.”