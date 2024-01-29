Several airlines have just announced new direct flights from San Francisco Bay Area airports to Las Vegas for February's Super Bowl LVIII.
American Airlines said it would add 10 direct flights between San Francisco International Airport (SFO) and Las Vegas' Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) from Feb. 8 to 13, on top of connecting flights the airline announced last fall to bring travelers to the game. Super Bowl Sunday is Feb. 11.
The San Francisco 49ers punched their ticket to the Super Bowl on Sunday with a stunning comeback victory at Levi's Stadium over the Detroit Lions. The 49ers will take on the AFC champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, after their win over the Baltimore Ravens. The game will be a rematch of 2020's Super Bowl LIV, which the Chiefs won 31-20 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.
"We are excited to welcome football fans to the city as they experience all that Las Vegas has to offer," American Airlines Director of Las Vegas Operations Lewis Townes said in a statement. “These additional flights will give sports fans more direct travel options so that they can touch down, rally with fellow sports fans and cheer on their favorite team.”
The Standard checked Expedia for flight deals on Monday and found some fares for $371 per seat.
American Airlines' Bay Area flights are as follows:
Thursday, Feb. 8: AA262, departing SFO at 12:35 p.m., arriving in LAS at 2:15 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 9: AA262, departing SFO at 9:20 a.m., arriving in LAS at 11 a.m.; and AA85, departing SFO at 2:30 p.m., arriving in LAS at 4:10 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 10: AA262, departing SFO at 10:45 a.m., arriving in LAS at 12:25 p.m.
Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 11: AA23, departing LAS at 11:14 p.m., arriving in SFO at 12:59 a.m.
Monday, Feb. 12: AA2567, departing SFO at 7 a.m., arriving in LAS at 8:40 a.m.; AA2284, departing SFO at 12:15 p.m., arriving in LAS at 1:55 p.m.; AA262, departing LAS at 9:30 a.m., arriving in SFO at 11:15 a.m.; AA85, departing LAS at 2:45 p.m., arriving in SFO at 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 13: AA262, departing LAS at 9:15 a.m., arriving in SFO at 10:55 a.m.
San Jose Airport Flights
On Monday, Delta Airlines said it had added direct routes from SFO and from San Jose Mineta International Airport (SJC) to Las Vegas. The airline also added additional direct flights from Kansas City International Airport (MCI) and from New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) to Las Vegas to accommodate anticipated demand to make it to the big game.
Expedia listed some flights at $315 per seat from SJC when The Standard checked on Monday.
Southwest Airlines Flights
Southwest Airlines joined in, announcing that it had multiple routes from San Francisco, San Jose and Oakland international airports to Las Vegas, as well as added direct routes from Kansas City.
As checked by The Standard on Monday, the airline's site listed some flights starting at $529 per seat from OAK, $519 from SFO and $523 from SJC. Southwest's Bay Area flights are as follows:
And Spirit Airlines said it would increase service to meet Bay Area football fans' needs, with three daily nonstop flights between San Jose and Las Vegas on Friday, Feb. 9, and four daily nonstops between Oakland and Las Vegas. As checked by The Standard on Monday, the airline's site listed some direct flights starting at $261 per seat from OAK and $316 from SJC.