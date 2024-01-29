A shooting and several fires are under investigation Monday after jubilant celebrations in the wake of Sunday's San Francisco 49ers NFC Championship Game win.

At 11:57 p.m., officers responded to Folsom Street between 24th and 25th streets near closed-off traffic corridors for a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a person suffering from a gunshot wound.

According to preliminary information, a person fired a shot into a vehicle, and a person inside it retaliated by shooting back. One patient was taken to a hospital for treatment, San Francisco Fire Lt. Mariano Elias told The Standard. The condition of the victim, identified by police as a 31-year-old man, was not immediately available Monday morning.