A shooting and several fires are under investigation Monday after jubilant celebrations in the wake of Sunday's San Francisco 49ers NFC Championship Game win.
At 11:57 p.m., officers responded to Folsom Street between 24th and 25th streets near closed-off traffic corridors for a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a person suffering from a gunshot wound.
According to preliminary information, a person fired a shot into a vehicle, and a person inside it retaliated by shooting back. One patient was taken to a hospital for treatment, San Francisco Fire Lt. Mariano Elias told The Standard. The condition of the victim, identified by police as a 31-year-old man, was not immediately available Monday morning.
Earlier that night, other incidents drew first responders to the neighborhood. Around 9:10 p.m. Sunday, San Francisco firefighters responded to a two-vehicle collision at Cesar Chavez and Alabama streets. They arrived to find an SUV had rolled on its side. Three patients, including one not wearing a seatbelt, were treated at the scene.
Firefighters also responded to three small fires within 90 minutes Sunday night. The fires reportedly involved Christmas trees and other debris.
The first fire happened at 10:19 p.m. in the middle of a roadway near Fell and Broderick streets. The other fires were at 10:59 p.m. at 19th and Shotwell streets and 11:37 p.m. at 17th and Texas streets, Lt. Elias said.
By midnight, California Highway Patrol officers had reopened several off-ramps for Interstate 280 and Highway 101 that had been preplanned for closure to assist San Francisco police with celebratory traffic, CHP Officer Mark Andrews told The Standard.