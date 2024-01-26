Caltrans to close San Francisco off-ramps after 49ers game

Caltrans and the California Highway Patrol will temporarily close multiple off-ramps along Highway 101 and Interstate 280 in San Francisco following the 49ers playoff game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday evening.
The off-ramps are scheduled to be closed from 7 p.m. until midnight, Caltrans said in a statement Friday. The closures will impact the following off-ramps:
- US-101 Southbound, Cesar Chavez Street
- US-101 Northbound, Cesar Chavez Street
- US-101 Northbound, Mission Street/Duboce Street
- I-280 Northbound, San Jose Avenue
- I-280 Northbound, Geneva Avenue
- I-280 Southbound, Geneva Avenue
Caltrans said the closures were "necessary to enhance public safety due to an anticipated increase traffic and pedestrian congestion," as a result of the NFL game.
The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency has also made plans to possibly close some streets and change bus service in the Mission District, depending on the public reaction to the game's outcome.
Transit officials may close 24th Street between Potrero and Valencia streets as well as Mission Street between Cesar Chavez and 21st streets from about 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.—"or until the streets clear," the SFMTA said. The agency may also redirect buses on the following routes: 14 Mission, 14R Mission Rapid, 27 Bryant, 48 Quintara/24th Street, 49 Van Ness/Mission, and 67 Bernal Heights.
More details about the potential bus route changes are available on the SFMTA's website.