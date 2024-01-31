San Francisco Department of Public Works staff were on standby for mudslides, downed trees and flooding Wednesday as heavy rains pounded the Bay Area. Sandbags for residents and businesses were doled out for free.

After the city was hit hard during last winter's series of atmospheric river storms, Public Works spokesperson Rachel Gordon said the department's staff has honed its wet-weather responses in coordination with the city's Department of Emergency Management.

Gordon told The Standard that the city's distribution site—its operations yard at Marin and Kansas streets—would be open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and would offer up to 10 sandbags per address with "plenty on hand."

According to the department, anyone picking up sandbags must show proof of address and be able to load bags into their own vehicles, with limited exceptions.