“It’s no surprise that the industry is going to have to adjust their expectations,” he added.

“Recognize where we are in a once-in-a-century transition—we’re in the very early stages,” Nigro said. “Even though EVs have been around for about 14 years, in this current iteration they only really started to pick up sales nationally in the last five years or so.”

Nick Nigro, founder of Atlas Public Policy, which researches the electric car market, said the transition to electric cars might be slower than some automakers and experts anticipated.

During the final three months of 2023, Californians bought 103,127 electric cars, an 8% increase over the same period in 2022. Fourth-quarter sales last year were down 14% from the third quarter. But sales typically slow in the fourth quarter, and higher interest rates may have played a role, the commission said.

But while sales of electric cars are still growing, it’s a slower pace of growth than the previous year: 2022 sales increased 38% from 2021.

On Thursday, the California Energy Commission provided another piece of the puzzle: Sales of electric cars in California reached record levels last year , with 446,961 sold, up 29% from 2022, according to Veloz, a nonprofit that works with the commission to promote electric vehicle growth in California.

Tesla sales in California dropped 10% in the last three months of 2023, when compared to the same quarter a year earlier, according to data from the California New Car Dealers Association . Last year, some automakers announced production cutbacks and delays in new electric models.

Has California’s transition to electric cars hit some bumps in the road? Even though Californians are buying them in record numbers, several industry setbacks have been reported in recent months.

EVs Make Up 25% of New Car Market

So far, the increased market share for electric vehicles means California is moving toward hitting its goals: Electric vehicles in California made up 25% of the new car market last year, up from nearly 19% in 2022. The state has mandated that 35% of new 2026 cars sold must be zero-emissions, ramping up to 68% in 2030 and 100% in 2035.

“Transportation electrification is rapidly unfolding,” David Hochschild, chair of the California Energy Commission said in a recorded video announcement.

Nationally, an estimated 1.2 million electric vehicles were sold in 2023, also a record, according to Kelley Blue Book.

The pace of California’s transition matters because it is far and away America’s leader in sales, and a rapid transition to electric vehicles is key to slashing greenhouse gases responsible for climate change.

When originally introduced, Ford’s electric F-150 Lightning was so popular it had a three-year waiting list. But in January, the company said it was cutting production at its Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn, Michigan, from two shifts to one, with some workers transferred to factories assembling gas-powered cars. Sales of the electric truck were up 55% in 2023, and Ford projected “further growth for 2024” but said it was making the changes to better meet customer demand for its pickups.

Daniel Sperling, director of the Institute for Transportation Studies at UC Davis, cautioned about reading too much into the slowed-down production of the Ford F-150 Lightning. One interpretation, he said, is that the pickup truck might just simply not be the right product, calling it a “retrofitted vehicle” in which “they just pulled out the drive.”

What’s more, there could be broader financial reasons for the F-150 Lightning slowdown. Sales of all cars slowed last year, and legacy automakers faced cash flow challenges and a strike from the United Auto Workers union.