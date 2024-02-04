San Francisco 49ers CEO Jed York has always appreciated coach Kyle Shanahan's honesty, starting from the time of his first interview when he called the team's roster the worst in the NFL.

So York didn't know what he would hear when Shanahan told him he needed to talk about a week into 2022 training camp.

“He’s like, ‘I think our third-string quarterback is our best quarterback,’” York recalled Thursday as his team prepares for the Super Bowl. “I'm like, 'OK. What does that mean?'”

It meant a lot considering the 49ers had traded three first-round picks to draft Trey Lance third overall a little more than a year before that and still had Jimmy Garoppolo and his more than $20 million salary on the roster after he had helped the team reach the Super Bowl in the 2019 season and the NFC title game the previous year.

READ MORE: See scenes from the field after the 49ers punch their ticket to the Super Bowl

“One thing that owners don’t love to hear when they’ve invested money and/or draft picks or both into people is that the last pick in the draft is the guy that we think is the best,” York said. “That’s generally not great news. But he’s honest, and he let it play out the right way.”

The Niners went into that season with Lance as the starter, Garoppolo back as the No. 2 QB on a reduced salary and the overlooked Purdy as third-stringer.

Lance got hurt in Week 2, leading to Garoppolo taking over. Purdy got a brief cameo in a Week 7 loss to Kansas City, throwing one interception and another errant pass into the stands.