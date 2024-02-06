Most locals know not to leave anything in their cars for fear of being bipped , but tourists are often targeted in North Beach and other popular areas. The crime is so prevalent here there’s now a movie being shot in San Francisco about bipping.

San Francisco is in the grips of a car break-in epidemic. Police data says there were 19,742 car burglaries in the city last year, an average of 54 break-ins a day.

Augustine is set to stand trial on March 28 for two cases stemming from offenses last July and October.

But it wasn’t just the YouTuber’s bait car that attracted the suspect, Charvel Maurice Augustine. That same day, undercover police arrested him on suspicion of separate car break-ins.

A suspected San Francisco serial bipper who was arrested, charged and released by a judge without bail allegedly went back to breaking into cars and was twice caught on camera by a YouTuber’s bait-car operation and hit with fart spray just three days after his release.

Arrests are one thing, but successful prosecutions are another. Augustine’s case is just one of many, but it is illustrative in showing how long it can take for the wheels of justice to turn and how suspects may re-offend while earlier charges work their way through the system. The Standard used court documents to piece together the timeline of Augustine’s case.

The San Francisco Police Department has ramped up bait-car operations to catch thieves in the act.

The timeline of a suspected serial bipper

July 14, 2023: Police arrest Augustine on suspicion of car burglary.

July 18, 2023: The district attorney charges Augustine with felony vehicle burglary. Judge Victor Hwang releases him, requiring no bond money.

Sept. 29, 2023: After Augustine fails to appear in court for his arraignment, Judge Rochelle East orders a $35,000 bench warrant for him.

Oct. 9, 2023: Augustine appears in court, and Judge Loretta Giorgi revokes the bench warrant. She then releases Augustine again on his own recognizance.

Oct. 12, 2023: After he is caught by a YouTuber’s bait car, police arrest Augustine again at Bay and Franklin streets on suspicion of burglarizing three rental cars, with added charges for felony while on bail.

Oct. 17, 2023: Judge Hwang releases Augustine with conditions including GPS ankle monitoring and home detention supervised by the San Francisco Sheriff’s Department.