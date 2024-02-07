Fires linked to homeless encampments and unhoused people in San Francisco have skyrocketed since the start of the pandemic—doubling from about 400 emergency responses in 2019 to more than 800 just last year—and the surge has contributed to significant property damage totaling in the millions, The Standard has learned.

Many of the fires connected to the city’s homeless population involve people burning trash, cooking food or simply trying to stay warm in the winter, according to thousands of reports obtained from the San Francisco Fire Department. But other incidents were described as malicious or reckless. Fires believed to be connected to homelessness have led to at least $2.5 million in property damage since 2019, numerous injuries and even the death of a woman under a freeway overpass in 2022.