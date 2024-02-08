Welcome to the new San Francisco Standard

We launched a new look today to make SFStandard.com more vibrant and, well, less boring.

Our goal is to make the site more enjoyable for you to read, whether you're visiting us on your desktop, tablet or phone. Bright new colors and typefaces make our work more lively and distinctive, and our homepage and article pages have been redesigned to be more dynamic and better showcase photos and videos. And, just as before, our site is free of clunky paywalls and cluttered ads that detract from the reading experience.

These are changes that you asked us to make. Last summer, we conducted a survey and heard from about 1,000 readers about what we could do better. We also conducted smaller focus groups, where we received direct feedback from several dozen readers.

Pages from our new brand guide.

You gave us lots of suggestions about the editorial content. (Stay tuned because it’s not just our look that's changing.) But what we heard from you about the user experience was that our site could be more engaging. Today is just the beginning of our continued commitment to you: New product improvements will follow in the coming months.

We think we’ve become the Bay Area’s fastest-growing source of news because we have one priority: you, our readers. Lots of media companies say that, but we really mean it.

So keep telling us what you think—of the new design, of the editorial content or anything else. Please go here to share your feedback, or you can send us an email or call us to leave a voicemail.