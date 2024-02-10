Gallery of 14 photos

Bryce “Tha Barberˮ Ward cuts The Standard’s George Kellyʼs hair, rear, as another barber works with a client on Friday. | Source: Camille Cohen for The Standard

Barber Bryce Ward gives Los Angeles Lakers player Cam Reddish a haircut at Dapper Down. | Source: Courtesy Bryce Ward

Golden State Warriors basketball player Gary Payton II is a regular client to Dapper Down and has said, "Top of the line service from Bryce, everything you need in one place. Never leave unsatisfied. Dapper Down is A1." | Source: Courtesy Dapper Down

Regular Dapper Down client Andrew Wiggins of the Warriors, left, is seen promoting DuPree hair and beard moisturizer on an Instagram video before a playoff game against the Lakers in May 2023. | Source: Courtesy Bryce Ward

Devonte' Graham of the San Antonio Spurs looks on after working with Dapper Down barber Bryce Ward. | Source: Courtesy Bryce Ward

Stylist Gabriella Candys works with a client at Dapper Down Barber Lounge on Tuesday. | Source: Brandon Ruffin for The Standard

A client receives a fade on Friday. | Source: Camille Cohen for The Standard

Barber Bryce Ward uses clippers on Adanté Pointer’s hair in the mirror on Tuesday. | Source: Brandon Ruffin for The Standard

Dalonnie Crater has his hair styled by Alex Rama in Dapper Down. | Source: Camille Cohen for The Standard

Bryce “Tha Barberˮ Ward treats The Standard’s George Kellyʼs face during an appointment on Friday. | Source: Camille Cohen for The Standard

Jerrel Brown, owner of Dapper Down Barber Lounge, poses for a portrait inside his space in Downtown San Francisco. | Source: Camille Cohen for The Standard

Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk is one of at least eight 49ers coaches and players that go to Dapper Down. | Source: Jeff Speer/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Oakland A’s team barber Fernando Ruiz, left, gives a client a haircut at Dapper Down Barber Lounge on Tuesday. | Source: Brandon Ruffin for The Standard