The Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl 25-22 in overtime against San Francisco.

The Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl in overtime Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers with a touchdown. The final score was 25-22. At BuzzWorks bar in SoMa, where a Chiefs watch party had been in full force since 11 a.m., Kansas City fans were going absolutely bonkers. Fans hugged one another, giving high fives. Beer spilled everywhere, and one fan bowed to Patrick Mahomes when he came on screen for a reply celebration video. “This has been a very special game,” said Nick Katz, who helped emcee the event at BuzzWorks and has been a key organizer of Chiefs fans in the Bay Area. “I got to celebrate this community with the blood and soul I’ve poured into it. I’m at the top of a mountain.” Fans piled out of BuzzWorks with big smiles on their faces and music pumping out of the bar.

Chiefs fans celebrate after watching their team win the Super Bowl over the 49ers during a Chiefs fans-only watch party at BuzzWorks in San Francisco. | Source: Estefany Gonzalez/The Standard

Jessica Yuan stood with her friends, celebrating the moment outside the bar. “It was a stressful game,” she said. “I never doubted Mahomes. I’m wearing my jersey all month.” The biggest cheers by far came after Travis Kelce appeared on camera. “He ain’t fucking retiring—that’s all I know,” said Andrew Severn. Niners fans had other thoughts at bars across the city.

Niners fans watch in disbelief at Ruth's at Treat as the Chiefs score the winning touchdown in the 2024 Super Bowl. | Source: David Sjostedt/The Standard

“We’ll be back next year,” said Kim Cruise, part owner of Ruth’s on Treat Street. At the Bucanneer in Russian Hill, 49ers fans were seen holding one another, bowing their heads in defeat. San Francisco Mayor London Breed said that despite the 49ers’ loss at Super Bowl LVIII, she is still proud of the team. “They worked so hard, and this is only [quarterback Brock] Purdy’s second year, and they made magic happen tonight,” Breed said. “We’re faithful to the end, and we’re gonna be back next year.”

Stormy Lesieur, center, and Brady Staut, right, are deflated after watching the game at Ruth’s bar on Treat Street. | Source: Estefany Gonzalez/The Standard

Mark Mabutas, a lifelong Niners fan donning a jersey with “Mission Familia” on the back, said he wasn’t expecting chaos to unfold because of the loss. “It’s dead. The police are happy,” Mabutas said as he watched fireworks explode in the sky outside of Ruth’s in the Mission. “It was a good game, but it’s killing me.”

49ers take the lead with a kick in overtime: 22-19

Ending an impressive drive from the Niners, San Francisco kicked a field goal to retake the lead in overtime of what is shaping up to be a Super Bowl showdown to remember. Now, the Chiefs will have their chance at scoring—can the 49ers stop them?

Game heads to overtime as Chiefs score 3 in final seconds

Regulation time has now ended after the game was tied 19-19 with seconds to go. Kansas City kicked a field goal after a Travis Kelce run took the team inside the 30-yard line.

49er fans watch on anxiously at Ruth's at Treat as the 2024 Super Bowl goes into overtime. | Source: David Sjostedt/The Standard

Niners take the lead with kick in 4th quarter: 19-16

Jake Moody has done it again, this time from 53 yards, snatching the lead with less than two minutes left of game time in the fourth quarter of the Super Bowl. Niners fans at Hi Tops were ecstatic when their team scored three points.

Chiefs tie game with a kick in 4th quarter: 16-16

With just minutes of regulation game time to go, the Chiefs have tied the game with a kick. Leaving 49ers and Chiefs fans in San Francisco fully on edge as an overtime ending looks increasingly likely. San Francisco Mayor London Breed is watching Super Bowl LVIII with bated breath at Lookout on 16th and Mission. Just moments after she said she was “feeling good” about a 49ers victory and was about to answer questions about where a 49ers parade would be, the Chiefs scored. “This is why we don’t talk about the parade!” Breed said, grabbing reporter Garrett Leahy's pen and scrubbing out his notes.

Mayor London Breed talks with people at a Super Bowl watch party at the Lookout bar in the Castro. | Source: Estefany Gonzalez/The Standard

Breed said she’s watching the game in San Francisco to support the city and its residents. “I wanted to be in San Francisco with the amazing energy of San Franciscans,” Breed said.

Breed pounds a shot as Niners retake the lead 16-13

Standard reporter Garrett Leahy has again been spotted downing shots with elected officials—this time with Mayor London Breed. The shots were downed at the Lookout in the Castro shortly before the Niners retook the lead with a touchdown but then missed the conversion, giving the Chiefs the ball back in a bizarre scene.

The Standard reporter Garrett Leahy takes a shot in support of the 49ers with San Francisco Mayor London Breed. | Source: Garrett Leahy/The Standard

Celebrating too soon? Chiefs take the lead 10-13

State Sen. Scott Wiener was in a celebratory mood after being spotted taking shots with Standard reporter Garrett Leahy at The Detour on Market Street. Mayor London Breed briefly appeared at the bar earlier, along with Supervisor Rafael Mandelman.

Reporter Garrett Leahy does shots with state Sen. Scott Wiener in the Castro on Super Bowl Sunday. | Source: Estefany Gonzalez/The Standard

Sadly for Niners fans, it came shortly before a fumble and a touchdown for the Chiefs, seeing them take the lead for the first time in the game. “I think the 49ers will have the nerves in the second half now,” said Chiefs fan Jason Yonker at BuzzWorks.

Chiefs fans go ballistic after a touchdown in the third quarter that puts them in the lead. | Source: Gabe Greschler/The Standard

Niners fans were hardly rattled by the Chief’s touchdown. The bar went silent for a few seconds but was quickly reenergized when Taylor Swift appeared on screen, emphatically booing the pop star. “We’re gonna come back; it’s alright,” said Kim Cruise, part owner of Ruth’s on Treat Street.

Chiefs fans look nervous after turnover

Chiefs fans were not looking happy at BuzzWorks after another turnover gave the Niners possession.

Kansas City Chiefs fans are getting nervous after an interception by San Francisco in the third quarter. | Source: Gabe Greschler/The Standard

But in the Mission, 49ers fan Tony Parra was showing off his Joe Montana-autographed hat after he ran into the star former quarterback at Geary Street and Grant Avenue last week. “We gotta score right now,” said Parra. “We got to shut them down." Meanwhile, Niners fans have been spotted giving Taylor Swift the finger whenever she appears on screen at Ruth's at Treat Street bar.

Joe Montana signed San Francisco native Tony Parra’s hat last week. That’s when Parra said he knew the Niners would win the Super Bowl. | Source: David Sjostedt/The Standard

Fans on both sides think their teams will come alive in second half

Margarita in hand, lifelong San Francisco 49ers fan Katie Laverty said she was feeling confident in a Niners win as Super Bowl LVIII went into halftime, with her team leading the Kansas City Chiefs 10-3. “I’m excited because we’re usually a second-half team,” Laverty said at the San Francisco Athletic Club. “It’ll be a close game, but if we play like we usually do in the second half, I’m confident we’ll win.”

Katie Laverty watches Super Bowl LVIII in the San Francisco Athletic Club on Sunday. | Source: Garrett Leahy/The Standard

Chiefs fans weren’t throwing in the towel, either. Fans said Patrick Mahomes is a legend in the second half—and has come back from worse deficits before.

Chiefs fans look on dejectedly as they watch the second quarter of the Super Bowl during a Chiefs fans watch party at BuzzWorks bar in San Francisco. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard

“I think about 2020, and we were down a lot more,” said Chiefs fan Mike Rieger at BuzzWorks, referring to the last time the two teams met at the Super Bowl. “I feel good.” Joni Redmond felt similarly confident. “Patrick Mahomes is magic in the second half,” she said. “He always takes halftime to recalibrate.” Almost no one seemed impressed with Usher's halftime performance at any of the bars our reporters were at, except one reporter's girlfriend in Russian Hill.

Niners lead at halftime, 10-3

Susanne Strom wasn't making any friends at BuzzWorks. A diehard San Francisco fan, Strom was dragged to the Chiefs bar because her husband was rooting for Kansas City.

Lone 49ers fan Susanne Strom, center, celebrates as a sea of Chiefs fans look on dejectedly during the second quarter of the Super Bowl at BuzzWorks in San Francisco. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard

As the 49ers scored their first touchdown, Strom was at the front of the bar, pumping her arms in the air. “People are hating me right now,” Strom said, with a coy look on her face. “They’re telling me to get out.”

TOUCHDOWN! 49ers extend their lead to 10-0

A pass to Christian McCaffrey saw the running back breeze to a touchdown. A successful conversion kick made it 10-0 in the second quarter. The score came moments after the Niners' Dre Greenlaw was carted off the turf with an injury he sustained running onto the field from the sidelines. Aldo Parra, who grew up around the block from Ruth’s at Treat Street, screamed as McCaffrey ran into the end zone. “And to think I was going to go home and watch the game,” Parra bellowed. “I was thinking, 'Who the fuck are they going to throw it to?' and McCaffrey said, 'I'm going to be the man.'” As his elation settled, Parra said he was still nervous despite the 10-point lead. “We can't talk too soon. We gonna celebrate when we get touchdowns, but we know Kansas City,” Parra said. “You can’t give Mahomes a chance. … We gotta pace ourselves.”

Niners fans cheer at the San Francisco Athletic Club as their team scores a touchdown with roughly five minutes left in the second quarter, bringing the score to 10-0. | Source: Garrett Leahy/The Standard

After the 49ers scored their first touchdown, pushing the score to 10-0, Chiefs fan Ashley Whiting said she felt uneasy about how her team was performing. “I'm still excited but nervous,” said Whiting, who was wearing a vintage-looking Chiefs jacket at BuzzWorks' Chiefs fans-only watch party. “I mean, in the beginning of the year, we were a little hesitant. I know people were ready to put us down, saying we weren't gonna make it this far. I am on edge right now.”

49ers score 3 with Super Bowl record kick

The 49ers are the first team on the scoreboard with a Super Bowl-record 55-yard field goal from Jake Moody for 3 points. As the 49ers scored, the cheers of fans—and the aroma of buffalo wings—permeated the San Francisco Athletic Club. Oakland resident and lifelong Niners fan Amyssa Underdue was ecstatic that the 49ers scored first and said she was feeling cautiously optimistic. “I think it’ll pick up in the second half,” Underdue said. “I’m glad we scored, but I want to see how it goes.”

Fans go wild at the San Francisco Athletic Club after the first score in the Super Bowl gives the 49ers a 3-0 lead. | Source: Garrett Leahy/The Standard

Chiefs fans go bonkers after 49ers fumble

After celebrating winning the coin toss at BuzzWorks, Chiefs fans went positively bonkers as the 49ers gave up a turnover. Emmanuel Onuoha said the fumble was a positive sign for the Chiefs early in the game. “They’re gonna get it back in the second half,” Onuoha said. “This is really good for us.”

Chiefs fans go bonkers at BuzzWorks after a first-quarter fumble gave them the ball. | Source: Gabe Greschler/The Standard

Wanda's lucky Chiefs hat causes a scene

Wanda Ramos, 68, was glowing outside BuzzWorks on Sunday, donning a stunning white hat that was attracting all types of fans begging for a photo. Ramos moved from Kansas City to San Francisco in 2012.

Chiefs fan Cricket Miller, 36, former Chiefs cheerleader and current organizer and admin of the Bay Area Chiefs fan club, left, greets Wanda Ramos, 68, right, an avid Chiefs fan who wore her lucky hat and custom jewelry to BuzzWorks. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard

“I created it,” Ramos said, referring to her headwear. “For the last four games, I’ve had it on. So now I call it my lucky hat.”

Lucky boots and a middle finger

San Francisco 49ers fans and partners Natasha Wilson and Andrew Rossmeisl had one message for Chiefs fans ahead of Super Bowl LVIII—a middle finger.

San Francisco 49ers fans Natasha Wilson and Andrew Rossmeisl gave Chiefs fans the finger as they sat inside Sunset sports bar Chug Pub ahead of the Super Bowl. | Source: Garrett Leahy/The Standard

Sitting inside Sunset sports bar Chug Pub on Lincoln Way near 20th Avenue just before 3 p.m. on Sunday, both said they were confident the Niners would emerge victorious, not the least because Wilson had her lucky 49ers cowboy boots on. “They’ve never lost a home game while I’ve worn these,” said Wilson, who said she had been to all but three 49ers home games this season. “It’s not even gonna be close.” Rossmeisl, sipping with a Red Bull energy drink, was bullish on a Niners win. Still high from the two 49ers playoff wins against the Detroit Lions and the Green Bay Packers in January, he predicted the score would be 34-21.

Niners fan Natasha Wilson shows off her 49ers cowboy boots outside of Chug Pub, which was hosting a watch party in the Sunset in San Francisco on Sunday. | Source: Estefany Gonzalez/The Standard

“That shit was amazing, dude,” Rossmeisl said, munching on a chicken wing. “It’s not even gonna be close.”

Russian Hill bartender makes confident final score prediction

Inside the dark confines of the Buccaneer on Polk Street in Russian Hill, about a dozen fans pregamed with beers, tequila and Red Bull vodkas. Bartender Rob Desanto predicted a Super Bowl victory for the 49ers by a score of 28-21. Asked by Detroit Lions fan and Standard reporter Josh Koehn if the bar was doing anything special for the game, Desanto paused to think about it and then said, “No.” “But they are serving chicken wings next door at [Street restaurant], and they’ve never done wings before,” Desanto said shortly before 3 p.m. “I’m definitely gonna go get some wings.”

Russian Hill bartender Rob Desanto predicted a Super Bowl victory for the 49ers by a score of 28-21. He also really wanted some wings. | Source: Josh Koehn/The Standard

49ers fans walk miles from Excelsior to drink beers in the Mission

With a giant boombox and a 49ers flag in tow, Bay Area natives and lifelong Niners fans Alvaro Aleman and Elias Barajas walked 3 miles from the Excelsior to drink tall cans of beer on the corner of 22nd and Mission streets. They refused to predict the game’s outcome because they didn’t want to “jinx it.” But they insisted that the Niners' confidence would put them over the top.

Ahead of the Super Bowl, 49ers fans Alvaro Aleman, center, and Elias Barajas, right, party at Mission and 22nd streets. | Source: Camille Cohen for The Standard

By 2:30 pm, Barajas said he had more to drink than he had expected to. “They don’t have the confidence. That’s what wins Super Bowls,” Aleman said. “We’re a dynasty.”

'Zero chance the Chiefs win'

Sitting inside the Cow Hollow sports bar Final Final on Baker Street around 2 p.m., 49ers fans Doug Williams and Tanner Fudally predicted their team would claim victory in Super Bowl LVIII. “The 49ers have the best tight end in football,” Williams said, sipping an IPA. “They can block the best. It’s really gonna affect the run game.”

San Francisco 49ers fans Doug Williams, left, and Tanner Fudally said they expect the Niners will win Super Bowl LVIII as they sat inside Cow Hollow sports bar Final Final. | Source: Estefany Gonzalez/The Standard

Fudally said he thought the Chiefs would score first before the 49ers pulled ahead, with defensive end Chase Young as the lynchpin for a Niners win. “If Chase Young has a big game, there’s zero chance the Chiefs win,” he said. When asked if they had a message for Chiefs fans, the pair only had one thing to say. “See you next year,” Fudally said.

Fans line up for a watch party at Final Final bar in Cow Hollow in San Francisco on Sunday. | Source: Estefany Gonzalez/The Standard

Niners fans line up for hours to watch the game

A line of people waiting to watch the game at the Chapel in the Mission stretched around the block. “We’re going to church,” said Jenn Montes de Oca, who made it to the front of the line after nearly two hours. Her friends said they drank “way too much” while waiting in line.

Tanya Espinoza, left, and Dana Nuño wait in line for a Super Bowl watch party at the Chapel in San Francisco on Sunday. | Source: Camille Cohen for The Standard

Benny Adamo, born and raised in San Francisco, said he had been waiting in line for an hour and a half to watch the game at the Mission bar. Adamo said he’s heard the “conservative” conspiracy theories about the NFL rigging the game in favor of Taylor Swift, but he’s not convinced. He predicted the Niners would win 31-24.

'It'll be a slugfest'

Just after 1 p.m., 49ers fans began trickling into Lost Marbles on Clement Street between Ninth and 10th avenues, eager for the big game to begin. Cousins Dan and Drew Mathieson had been there an hour, each nursing a pint of Kolsch beer and hopeful the 49ers would emerge victorious. Drew predicted running back Christian McCaffrey will be key to a Niners win. “I think they’ll make some big plays,” Drew said. “McCaffrey’s a special player.” Dan said he thinks it will be close but predicted the 49ers will pull ahead at the last minute and beat the Chiefs.

San Francisco 49ers fans and cousins Drew and Dan Mathieson predicted the Niners would win the Super Bowl as they sat inside the Lost Marbles sports bar on Clement Street in the Richmond District. | Source: Garrett Leahy/The Standard

“I think it’ll be a slugfest, with not a lot of big plays,” Dan said. “I don’t think it’ll be very exciting until the end.” And a Niners win might have a silver lining for Taylor Swift fans, Drew said. “Taylor Swift’s gonna make better music if Kelce loses,” Drew said. “She’s fueled by heartbreak.”

The Taylor Swift trash talk has already begun

Carl Siegel, a Niners fan who grew up in the Mission, said he’s looking forward to an upcoming Taylor Swift song about the Chiefs' Super Bowl loss. “It’s going to be a sad song,” Siegel joked. “We’ll write it for her.”

From left to right, Tina Siegel, Carl Siegel, 7-year-old Thelonious Siegel, Pat Koren and Chris Jain hang out at Standard Deviant Brewing in SoMa ahead of a Super Bowl chili cook-off on Sunday. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard

Siegel and his friend from college, Chris Jain, said they think the storyline around Swift’s football romance has been good for the season. That being said, Jain said he’s looking forward to seeing her “crying in the booth at the end of the game.”

Chiefs fan hits back at Taylor Swift taunts

Responding to Jain’s comments while sitting outside of Buzzworks, Kansas City native Sybil Renick cleared her throat and took a long sip of beer with a grin on her face before gathering her thoughts. “The Chiefs are going to win,” said Renick, who moved to San Francisco 20 years ago. “She’s going to be writing a song about heartbreak for the 49ers.”

Sybil Renick, left, who has lived in San Francisco for 20 years, throws her hands up cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs at BuzzWorks bar on Sunday. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard

Niners fans flock to the Mission

Niners fans were out in force in the Mission by noon. Around 200 fans packed into Standard Deviant Brewing on 14th Street for the brewery's annual chili cook-off. “It’s the best day of the year,” said Preston Burnes, a 40-year-old Niners fan from the Marina. Burnes, dressed as Cal Naughton Jr., played by John C. Reilly in the movie Talladega Nights, said he predicts the Niners will come back behind and win by three with a kick. The Talledega Nights chili team was serving up chili with Pepsi-braised brisket and other “commercial ingredients.”

Preston Burnes, right, gathered with 49ers fans at Standard Deviant Brewing in SoMa ahead of a Super Bowl chili cook-off on Sunday. | Source: Camille Cohen for The Standard

“This is Brock Purdy’s comeback kid Joe Montana moment,” Burnes said. “A big comeback moment will cement his legacy.” “If you’re not first, you're last,” said Allegra Winegar, who was serving up the teams' chili.

Estevan Amoroso, wearing full 49ers gear, travels on BART from San Jose into San Francisco to watch Super Bowl LVIII in San Francisco on Sunday. | Source: Estefany Gonzalez/The Standard

Chiefs fan in SoMa explains his soccer ball hair

Zack Phillips, who moved from Kansas City to San Francisco in 1989, has been rocking this unique hairdo of a soccer ball for close to three decades. He freshened up the colors this morning for the Chiefs. It’s inspired by RollerSoccer, a sport he's been working to help gain traction since 1995. The game is played on rollerblades. Philips, 58, said he dyes his hair different colors for holidays like Mardi Gras, for example. He freshened up his hairdo on Sunday morning for the Super Bowl.

Chiefs fan Zack Phillips shows off his soccer ball hairstyle at Buzzworks in SoMa on Super Bowl Sunday. | Source: Gabe Greschler/The Standard

“I think it’s going to be a tight game,” Phillips said. “One way or another, the Chiefs are gonna pull it out.” Phillips is hanging out at BuzzWorks on 11th Street in SoMa. The bar is hosting a Chiefs fans-only watch party for the big game.

Zack Phillips rocks Kansas City Chiefs colors in his hair and beard at BuzzWorks on Sunday. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard

This story will be updated throughout Super Bowl Sunday with comments from fans across the city.