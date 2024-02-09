“I want you to celebrate, I want you to have a good time, I want us to be excited, and the love and the hugs and everything,” said Mayor London Breed at a pre-Super Bowl event at the Crossing at East Cut in Downtown. “We don’t want to be breaking people's windows. We don't want to take a joyous occasion and turn it into something else.”

But city officials had choice words on Friday for San Franciscans thinking of getting too out of hand, whether it's a 49ers win or loss against the Kansas City Chiefs.

No matter what happens on Sunday night, one thing is for sure: The streets of San Francisco are going to be filled with general craziness of the red and gold kind–and parade plans a couple days after the game are already in the works if the 49ers clinch a win.

“Please don't light anything on fire,” said Scott bluntly during Friday’s press conference. “Please don't break windows and vandalize your local businesses.”

The 49ers’ win late last month in the NFC Championship Game 2 was followed by a shooting and several fires breaking out in the city . Two years ago, after the Warriors won the NBA title, over a dozen police officers were injured in what law enforcement described as a “riot” at the time in the Mission District.

Breed’s warning, which was pointed specifically at the Mission District and reiterated by Police Chief Bill Scott and Fire Chief Jeanine Nicholson, comes after other wins from San Francisco have sparked chaos in the streets. Nicholson recommended people be careful with cooking on Super Bowl Sunday, saying it's a common time for people to accidentally spark fires.

A series of Muni bus changes are also planned for the Super Bowl event in the Mission after 5 p.m.:

The 14 Mission, 14R Mission Rapid and 49 Van Ness/Mission will be rerouted to Guerrero Street from 15th to Cezar Chavez

The 12 Folsom and 27 Bryant will use Potrero Street, between 22nd and Cesar Chavez

22 Folsom, 33 Ashbury/18th Street and 55 Dogpatch will be rerouted to 14th and 15th streets between Guerrero Street and South Van Ness Avenue