Streets and freeway ramps will be blocked off for Super Bowl Sunday

Travelers should anticipate delays as there will be closures in the Mission District in response to an expected increase in traffic and pedestrian congestion, authorities said Thursday.

Streets and freeway ramps will be shut down to traffic, and Muni buses will be rerouted around the city as the San Francisco 49ers take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Super Bowl Sunday.

The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency said Muni buses will avoid Mission, 24th and 16th streets in the Mission District from about 5 p.m. until the streets are clear. As a result, the following bus lines will be rerouted:

14 Mission, 14R Mission Rapid and 49 Van Ness/Mission will use Guerrero Street from 15th to Cesar Chavez streets.

12 Folsom and 27 Bryant will use Potrero Street between 22nd and Cesar Chavez streets.

22 Folsom, 33 Ashbury/18th Street and 55 Dogpatch will use 14th and 15th streets between Guerrero Street and South Van Ness Avenue.