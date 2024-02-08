Streets and freeway ramps will be blocked off for Super Bowl Sunday

Streets and freeway ramps will be shut down to traffic, and Muni buses will be rerouted around the city as the San Francisco 49ers take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Super Bowl Sunday.
Travelers should anticipate delays as there will be closures in the Mission District in response to an expected increase in traffic and pedestrian congestion, authorities said Thursday.
The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency said Muni buses will avoid Mission, 24th and 16th streets in the Mission District from about 5 p.m. until the streets are clear. As a result, the following bus lines will be rerouted:
- 14 Mission, 14R Mission Rapid and 49 Van Ness/Mission will use Guerrero Street from 15th to Cesar Chavez streets.
- 12 Folsom and 27 Bryant will use Potrero Street between 22nd and Cesar Chavez streets.
- 22 Folsom, 33 Ashbury/18th Street and 55 Dogpatch will use 14th and 15th streets between Guerrero Street and South Van Ness Avenue.
- 48 Quintara/24th Street and 67 Bernal Heights will use Cesar Chavez Street instead of 24th Street between Potrero and Valencia streets.
The California Highway Patrol will also be closing freeway off-ramps much like they did for the NFC championship game from about 7 p.m. to midnight, Caltrans said.
The closures will impact the following off-ramps:
- US-101 Southbound, Cesar Chavez Street
- US-101 Northbound, Cesar Chavez Street
- US-101 Northbound, Mission Street/Duboce Street
- I-280 Northbound, San Jose Avenue
- I-280 Northbound, Geneva Avenue
- I-280 Southbound, Geneva Avenue
Police officers will be visibly posted throughout the city before, during and after the game. Police said officers will not tolerate violence, property destruction or other criminal activity.
"We’d like to remind everyone who plans to participate in Super Bowl festivities to do so respectfully and responsibly," the San Francisco Police Department said in a statement. "Do not drive while intoxicated. Use a designated driver, public transportation, taxi, or ride share."