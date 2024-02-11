Gallery of 33 photos

Stormy Lesieur, center and Brady Staut, right, are deflated after watching the game at Ruth’s bar on Treat and 24th streets. | Source: Estefany Gonzalez/The Standard

San Francisco 49ers fans react during overtime play while watching a telecast of the Super Bowl outside the Chase Center. | Source: Noah Berger/AP Photo

Mayor London Breed looks dejected after wa the 49ers lose to the Chiefs in the Super Bowl while at a watch party at the Lookout bar in the Castro District. | Source: Estefany Gonzalez/The Standard

Earlier in the game, Mayor London Breed celebrates a 49ers field goal at the Lookout bar in the Castro District. | Source: Estefany Gonzalez/The Standard

Niners fan Nicholas Perera reacts during the second quarter of Super Bowl. | Source: Estefany Gonzalez/The Standard

Niners fans react while watching the Super Bowl at the San Francisco Athletic Club in Pacific Heights. | Source: Estefany Gonzalez/The Standard

Billy Courtney shows off his 49ers apparel outside the San Francisco Athletic Club in Pacific Heights during the first quarter of Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday. | Source: Estefany Gonzalez/The Standard

Niners fan Jason Storm screams while watching the first quarter at a watch party at the San Francisco Athletic Club in Pacific Heights. | Source: Estefany Gonzalez/The Standard

Wanda Ramos, 68, an avid Chiefs fan, wore her lucky hat and custom jewelry to BuzzWorks bar for a Chiefs' fan watch party in San Francisco on Sunday. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard

San Francisco 49ers fan Max McQuillan, right, talks with friends during Super Bowl pregame festivities at Final Final bar in Cow Hollow on Sunday. | Source: Estefany Gonzalez/The Standard

Max McQuillan sports his vintage 49ers jacket while enjoying pregame festivities at Final Final bar in Cow Hollow on Sunday. | Source: Estefany Gonzalez/The Standard

San Francisco 49ers fans Doug Williams, left, and Tanner Fudally said they expected the Niners would win as they watched the game at Cow Hollow sports bar Final Final. | Source: Estefany Gonzalez/The Standard

Tanya Espinoza shows off her Brock Purdy T-shirt and 49ers jewelry while waiting in line for a Super Bowl watch party at the Chapel in San Francisco. | Source: Camille Cohen for The Standard

Aaron Flores walks his dogs Chapo and Ivy while waiting in line outside the Chapel for a Super Bowl watch party. | Source: Camille Cohen for The Standard

Katie Beeks shows off her Chiefs pride with a “Bay Area Chiefs” fan club hat adorned with the Bay Bridge and Chiefs logo at BuzzWorks bar. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard

Nick Katz, emcee for the Super Bowl at BuzzWorks bar, shows his Chiefs pride with a “Bay Area Chiefs” fan club hat adorned with the Bay Bridge and Chiefs logo. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard

Teng Yang, 38, a California native but a Kansas City Chiefs fan since age 8, wore head-to-toe Chiefs gear, including socks and underwear, for a viewing party at BuzzWorks. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard

Teng Yang shows off his Kansas City Chiefs belt and bling. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard

Teng Yang shows off his Kansas City Chiefs socks and shoes. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard

Estevan Amoroso, wearing full 49ers gear, travels on BART from San Jose into San Francisco to watch the Super Bowl. | Source: Estefany Gonzalez/The Standard

Zack Phillips, 58, who has lived in San Francisco since 1989 but is from Kansas City, rocked Chiefs colors in his hair and beard at BuzzWorks on Sunday. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard

Niners fan Brian Houle, center, hangs out with friends during Super Bowl pregame festivities at Final Final bar in Cow Hollow. | Source: Estefany Gonzalez/The Standard

Natasha Wilson shows off her 49ers cowboy boots outside of Chug Pub bar, which was hosting a watch party in the Sunset. | Source: Estefany Gonzalez/The Standard

Niners fan Erick Cadena, center, screams while watching the Super Bowl at a watch party at the San Francisco Athletic Club in Pacific Heights. | Source: Estefany Gonzalez/The Standard

Chiefs fans at BuzzWorks bar celebrate a Chiefs recovery of a fumble turned over by 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard

Sarah Chang shows off her vintage 49ers starter jacket outside Chug Pub bar. | Source: Estefany Gonzalez/The Standard

Lone 49ers fan Susanne Strom, center, celebrates as a sea of Chiefs fans look on dejectedly during the second quarter of the Super Bowl at Chiefs bar BuzzWorks. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard

Niners fans post for a group portrait at the San Francisco Athletic Club in Pacific Heights. | Source: Estefany Gonzalez/The Standard

Chiefs fans look on dejectedly as they watch second quarter of the Super Bowl during a Chiefs fan watch party at BuzzWorks. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard

Niners fans congregate outside Sunday night along 24th Street in the Mission after the team lost the Super Bowl, 25-22. | Source: Julie Zigoris/The Standard

Faithful 49ers fans commiserate Sunday night along 24th Street in the Mission after the team lost the Super Bowl. | Source: Julie Zigoris/The Standard

Police keep an eye on 49ers fans Sunday night along 24th Street in the Mission. | Source: Julie Zigoris/The Standard