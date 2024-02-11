Skip to main content
The San Francisco Standard
NewslettersNewsletters
Life

Photos: San Francisco goes from hope to heartbreak on Super Bowl Sunday

A crowd with raised hands; a man in a football jersey is in focus, signaling with serious expression.
Niners fans react while watching the Super Bowl at the San Francisco Athletic Club in Pacific Heights. | Source: Estefany Gonzalez/The Standard
By The Standard Staff

Dogs in 49ers jerseys, red and yellow facial hair, Brock Purdy T-shirts: San Francisco went all out to celebrate the Super Bowl on Sunday as the 49ers lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in a heartbreaking overtime showdown.

San Francisco is, of course, Niners kingdom. But some Kansas City transplants had no problem showing their pride for the now four-time national champions.

Here are The Standard's favorite images from the day.

Filed Under

LifeNewsSan FranciscoSan Francisco 49ersSuper Bowl