The Chamber’s polling offers insights into where voters are landing on ballot measures championed by Breed, who faces a tough reelection contest in November. As frustrations run high over public safety, homelessness and other pressing issues, Breed’s popularity has slipped .

Not all of the propositions are seeing such outright support: Proposition C, which incentivizes turning office space into housing by waiving the conversion’s transfer tax, had 53% of voters in support and 42% against. All three propositions were placed on the ballot by Mayor London Breed and need simple majorities to pass.

The polling also found that Prop. F, which would require screening and treatment for single adults suspected of being addicted to illegal drugs as a condition of receiving cash assistance, is garnering similarly robust support, with 61% of voters in support and 36% opposed.

The Chamber found that a significant majority of San Franciscans—61%—would vote yes on Prop. E, which would expand the Police Department’s surveillance capabilities and allow officers to make more vehicle pursuits . Thirty-seven percent are in opposition.

A new poll conducted by the San Francisco Chamber of Commerce is showing strong support for two propositions on the March 5 ballot that are poised to increase law enforcement’s powers and create stricter rules surrounding welfare and drug use, data that suggests voters are leaning away from some of the city’s more progressive policies on policing and social services.

“I think voters in San Francisco are looking for solutions to address the problems they see in the city,” said Ruth Bernstein, CEO of EMC Research, which conducted 500 interviews for the poll. “They are seeing concerns about crime. They are seeing a number of challenges in the city. And they are open and supportive of changes that are going to address some of those problems.”

Stronger policing and drug policy

Prop. E, which would allow police officers to use drones, more cameras and automated license plate readers and give them more latitude to chase suspects, is seeing a firehose of money coming in from a variety of tech leaders, including Ripple chairman Chris Larsen and venture capitalist Ron Conway.

The ballot measure would also require the Police Commission, which acts as an oversight group of the department, to gather community feedback if they are implementing new policies. It would also task the watchdog and department to reduce tasks considered time-consuming for police officers.

As of Tuesday, the ballot measure has racked up nearly $1.5 million, according to the city’s Ethics Commission—by far the most cash injected in support of a proposition for the March election.

One of Breed’s main opponents in the race this November, Daniel Lurie, has established his own committee supporting the measure.

The proposition’s opponents have raised $200,000, with the American Civil Liberties Union speaking out against the measure, describing it as going backward on police reforms and removing teeth from the Police Commission’s oversight role.