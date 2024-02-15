A fatal collision Thursday morning on the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge claimed three lives and injured two others, authorities said.

California Highway Patrol Officer Mark Andrews told The Standard that 911 received a call about a Mini Cooper stalling for unknown reasons shortly after 4:10 a.m.



Moments later, officers responded to a 4:14 a.m. report of a collision blocking multiple eastbound Interstate 80 lanes at the Treasure Island on-ramp.

The California Highway Patrol issued a Sig-Alert at 4:30 a.m. warning drivers that lanes were closed and they should seek alternate routes of travel. The alert was lifted at 6:46 a.m., with slow traffic remaining along northbound Highway 101 at Cesar Chavez Street up to Fourth Street, according to KCBS.

San Francisco Fire Department Lt. Mariano Elias told The Standard that a Mini Cooper had stopped in the roadway's No. 4 or second-from-right lane when it was struck by a white Toyota Tacoma pickup truck.