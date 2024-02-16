“Lee Mingwei: Rituals of Care” at the de Young includes seven art installations created between 1995 and 2024 as a response to the trauma of war, the pandemic and simple everyday life, all of which directly involve the viewer.

When Schmuckli began rethinking the role of the museum during the height of the pandemic, she realized there was no one better than Lee to examine the turbulence of that time period.

“They’re incredibly beautiful and hopeful installations,” said Claudia Schmuckli, the curator in charge of contemporary art and programming at the de Young Museum. “They point to a way out of suffering and trauma without negating the pain.”

Artist Lee Mingwei thinks a lot about pain and trauma—but his art evokes joy, as demonstrated by a new survey of his work opening at San Francisco's de Young Museum Saturday. The Taiwanese-born conceptual artist creates immersive and imagination-expanding worlds for viewers that demand participation.

Lee has collected 60,000 letters in his home studio since the start of the project in 1997, missives he plans to burn ceremonially when the time is right.

“Calligraphy is the first form of art we’re taught,” said the Taiwanese-born artist. “We call letter writing a conversation between fish and geese, two migratory animals.”

At The Letter Writing Project, museumgoers can step into wooden, monochrome booths—after removing their shoes—and write letters to the dear or departed they’ve never found time to pen. If the letters are addressed, the museum will post them. If not, participants can choose to leave them unsealed so others can read them, allowing for never-expressed emotions to reverberate through time.

In The Mending Project, viewers can bring in their torn clothes and have them repaired by Lee and his team of volunteers. Rather than making the rips disappear, though, the artist will embellish them in a process that echoes the Japanese art form of kintsugi in which cracks are repaired with gold. The point is not to make past damage invisible but to transform it into something beautiful.

“It’s a stranger doing a kindness gesture to another stranger,” Lee said, “saying, 'We’re here for you.'”

The installation’s genesis has a very personal backstory—one you won’t read on the walls of the gallery.

At the time of 9/11, Lee was living in New York with his partner, who returned home covered in ash after a period of being missing. While the artist was waiting for his beloved, he began mending things. It was the only thing he could think to do with his worry regarding the safety of his partner, who worked on the 97th floor of the North Tower and who ended up losing 400 people he knew that fateful day.