The mirrors drew a sizeable crowd to a standing-room-only preview of the de Young Museum’s new haute couture-focused exhibition . The invited journalists, fashionistas and influencers jockeyed (politely) to try out the AR filters, which plop ordinary mortals into iconic dresses that seem designed for the gods.

“This is a chance for you to have fun,” said Rajni Jacques, global head of fashion and beauty at Snap during Wednesday’s press preview of the exhibition, “for you to be whimsical.”

Three 3-foot-tall screens engineered by the museum’s corporate partners at Snap give visitors to Fashioning San Francisco: A Century of Style the chance to “try on” classic dresses through the uncanny lens of augmented reality.

The buzziest aspect of the de Young Museum’s new fashion spectacle isn’t the fashion at all. It’s the magic mirrors.

“You step in front of the mirror like you’re in your own dressing room,” said Patricia Buffa, the museum’s director of digital strategy. Buffa said that while the digital and physical are typically in competition with each other, the approach here is to blend the two in a seamless fashion. “We want to put the visitor at the center instead of the objects.”

The full-length screens adjust to dress any body size or type—and after you snap, you can save the image of your well-dressed self to your phone—allowing visitors to (virtually) don formal fits by everyone from Yves Saint Laurent to Valentino to San Francisco designer Kaisik Wong.

The de Young pulled out all the stops to make the tech come to life: Self-described "Snapchat Girls," an effervescent trio representing the instant messaging app, were on hand to explain the setup, which the public can experience themselves beginning Friday through Aug. 11.

The technology has previously appeared in museums and art fairs ranging from the Louvre to Art Basel to LA County Museum of Art, though the de Young installation is the first time the mirrors will remain for the entirety of an exhibition.

Yet to focus only on the AR component of the exhibition would be shortsighted. Despite what could appear to be Gen Z pandering represented by the mirrors, the exhibition’s greater appeal comes from the treasure trove of high fashion assembled from the museum’s permanent collection, one of the country’s most significant arrays of haute couture, built almost entirely from donations by Bay Area residents.

The exhibition’s wardrobe spans a century and includes 93 ensembles, many of which have never been on display before, in part because of their fragility. Under the direction of Laura Camerlengo, curator of costume and textile arts, the museum has divided the exhibition into seven sections that spotlight quintessential shapes like the little black dress, the ballgown and the suit.

A standout area is “Global Influences,” in which cultural borrowing—or more bluntly, appropriation—is placed into context. While ogling an African-style beaded dress, for example, museumgoers learn of Yves Saint Laurent’s connection to colonial France (the designer was born in Algeria).