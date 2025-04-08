Sigmund Stern Recreation Grove is a midsize park with a capacity of only 10,000, so space for fans to spread out blankets can be hard to come by. Given high demand, festival organizers have scrapped the online scramble policy for 2025 and replaced it with a randomized lottery system. Six weeks before each performance, there will be a weeklong period to sign up, and winners will be notified four weeks prior to the show. Stern Grove promises the system is “bot-protected.”