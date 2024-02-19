Since mid-January, the San Francisco district attorney has been forced on a daily basis to dismiss dozens of years-old criminal cases that had become mired in the judicial system as a result of earlier Covid restrictions.

The cases are being cast out because the delays violated the accused’s right to a speedy trial. In many cases, prosecutors were unprepared for trial as witnesses and victims proved uncooperative or were nowhere to be found after years of court inaction.

A screen displays cases on the docket for the morning at Department 17 in the Hall of Justice in San Francisco on Friday. | Source: Jason Henry for The Standard

In May 2023, Brenda Carroll was charged with domestic violence and elder abuse for allegedly getting into a drunken scuffle with her boyfriend and a man she was caring for after a day of swilling wine.

By law, she was supposed to go to trial no later than 30 days after her first appearance in court, rather than wait nine months.

On Wednesday, she finally walked into a San Francisco courtroom expecting a trial. Minutes later, she walked back out with a smile on her face, her case dismissed.

“It's just been a nightmare,” she said of the case’s length. “It's been really hard to go this long” with the case hanging over her head.

Carroll’s case is one of 705 misdemeanor cases that, as of Jan. 2, had languished in court due to a 4-year-old backlog of cases. An unresolved lawsuit filed by the public defender against the court alleged the delays were violating defendants’ constitutional rights.

The case dismissals began in late January and come amid noisy political debates about who—police, prosecutors, politicians, the courts or others—are handling crime in the city.