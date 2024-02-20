At a table in the intersection of the streets, several protesters gathered at a table with empty chairs set for the senators. The protesters began leaving the intersection shortly before noon.

Tuesday's protest follows a Monday rally at the city's Civic Center Plaza, after which several hundred protesters blocked off multiple Central Freeway lanes between Duboce and South Van Ness avenues.



It also followed a group of protesters who briefly blocked Golden Gate Bridge lanes last Wednesday. In November, dozens of protesters blocked the Bay Bridge for four hours, calling for an immediate cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war.