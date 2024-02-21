Beth Rubenstein, a Public Works spokesperson, said the department has since fixed most of the issues flagged by the state inspection, except for the electrical cords—which it's fixing now.



The report also lists properties leased by parking firm Parkayo at 22nd and Iowa streets under I-280; B&A Towing at Dore Street under the Central Freeway; Excelsior Auto Care shop at Alemany Boulevard under I-280; and the Metro Trans bus yard at 16th Street under Highway 101.



A representative for Excelsior Auto Care said it has addressed the issues and is waiting for the state to conduct a follow-up inspection.



B&A Towing, Metro Trans and Parkayo didn't respond to a request for comment by publication time.



Gov. Gavin Newsom blamed the Los Angeles freeway fire on arson. The disruption caused by closing the freeway for repairs sparked outrage, as thousands of commuters faced delays in a city already known for its traffic woes.