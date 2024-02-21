With a looming election threatening to dilute its powers, San Francisco’s Police Commission cast a divided vote Wednesday to push through a controversial policy meant to stop officers from making biased traffic stops.

The commission voted 4-3 to enact the policy restricting the use of so-called pretext stops by officers, despite the possibility that the police union could file a lawsuit seeking to bar the new rules from going into effect.

The policy is meant to curb the use of pretext stops, which is when an officer pulls over a driver for a low-level offense—using it as a pretext—because they have a hunch that a more serious crime may have been committed. While the police union has argued that pretext stops are a useful tool for seizing guns and drugs, critics worry that police target Black and Latino drivers with the practice.

No one mentioned it during the hearing, but the vote comes with less than two weeks to spare before voters will decide on a consequential ballot measure that would dull the body’s ability to pass controversial policies.

Beginning in 90 days, the policy will bar officers from pulling over drivers solely for a small subset of vehicle code violations, such as failing to signal properly or driving with long-expired registration tags. However, the policy leaves some room for officers to enforce these offenses, such as when a vehicle is parked or when the offense is not the only reason for pulling over a driver.

Police Commission Vice President Max Carter-Oberstone, one of the leading proponents behind the proposal, said that the policy will deprioritize officers making certain stops that rarely result in arrests or gun seizures.

“These stops are wasting time and money,” Carter-Oberstone said ahead of the vote. “We need to be focusing on the core duties of the police department that actually improve people's lives.”

Wednesday’s vote was split between commissioners who believed the policy was the right way to go about reducing racial disparities in traffic enforcement, and others who seemed as if they weren’t convinced, despite previously supporting a similar version of the proposal in a unanimous vote last April.

Commissioner Jim Byrne, who joined commissioners Debra Walker and Larry Yee in opposing the policy, said that he supported ending biased stops. But Byrne questioned whether approving the policy would achieve that goal.

Byrne said more important than passing a policy that could be used to punish officers for making pretext stops was changing police culture.

“If the rank and file of the police department cannot be brought along to the importance of this issue and the only way that the commission thinks that they can be brought around is by punishing them if they don't, then we have a problem,” Byrne said.

Walker voted against the policy after expressing trepidation that the policy would restrict officers from enforcing state laws.

She also noted that, since Jan. 1, officers throughout California have been required to tell drivers their reasons for pulling them over under a new state law that she hoped would have the desired effect of reducing racial disparities.

“We are doing that now,” Walker said. “That is what we're doing without changing a thing.”