Nima Momeni’s sister pleads not guilty to DUI, hit-and-run charges

In court Monday, prosecutors said Momeni had cocaine, fentanyl and nitrous oxide in her system.

She has been charged with four misdemeanors, including possession of nitrous oxide, driving under the influence and two hit-and-runs.

Khazar Momeni was arrested by San Francisco police in the Tenderloin Nov. 27 after officers responded to a crash just after 11 a.m. near Geary and Larkin streets. Video captured at the scene showed Momeni speaking to officers outside of her car, which she had allegedly crashed.

The sister of Nima Momeni, the man who allegedly killed tech executive Bob Lee, entered a not-guilty plea Monday morning to charges of driving under the influence and hit-and-run.

While she did not appear in court in person, she was ordered to attend two narcotics anonymous classes a week as her case is pending, which is a common practice in such cases, according to the District Attorney’s office.

Attorney John Lee appeared on behalf of her attorney Shawn Salehieh, who did not respond when asked to comment.

Monday’s case is not Khazar Momeni’s only recent run-in with the law.

The 38-year-old was arrested on suspicion of DUI in the Marin County town of San Anselmo on Sept. 22 after she “rammed” her white convertible Mercedes Benz into another car on Sir Francis Drake Boulevard around 5 p.m.

No one was injured in the incident, but Momeni’s car was towed, and she was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to the Marin County District Attorney's Office and the incident report.

The Marin County District Attorney’s Office said the case is still pending.