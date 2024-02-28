San Francisco police pursuits are more likely to end in a collision than vehicle chases by any other major law enforcement agency in the state of California.

That’s according to a new analysis of data The Standard obtained from the California Highway Patrol on every law enforcement pursuit reported in California between 2018 and 2021.

The Standard analyzed the data ahead of the March 5 election, when voters will decide on Proposition E, a proposal by Mayor London Breed that would relax the rules around when San Francisco police are allowed to pursue suspects.

The Standard found that 41%—or 47 of the 115 pursuits initiated by the San Francisco Police Department in the four-year period—resulted in a collision. That was nearly twice the statewide average of 22% of pursuits resulting in collisions, and significantly higher than the collision rate for neighboring police departments in Oakland (26%) and San Jose (33%).

Of the 115 pursuits initiated by SFPD, 17 resulted in 20 different injury collisions, one of which resulted in a person being severely injured. Two people also died after SFPD began a chase: One person was a suspect and another was a bystander.

None of the 192 departments in California that initiated at least 50 pursuits during the period had a higher collision rate than SFPD did. But many of the agencies that initiated more pursuits than SFPD had, in turn, more collisions. The Los Angeles Police Department, for example, initiated 860 pursuits that ended in collisions, 36% of their 2,365 total pursuits.