Are San Francisco homeless encampments decreasing?

Months after a Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals ruling clarified that San Francisco has the right to abate homeless encampments under certain circumstances, a recent citywide count purports to show the largest decrease over a half-year period of residents living in tents and vehicles since the pandemic.

The count found 385 tents at the end of February, a reduction of more than a third since July, according to data provided by the city. Officials also found people living in 616 vehicles, a 42% drop since the summer.

Conducted by the Healthy Streets Operations Center, the data is part of a routine, quarterly operation by the agency to determine the extent of homelessness in the city, though some have criticized the accuracy of similar counting exercises.

Mayor London Breed on Friday attributed the decreases to the city's efforts in aggressively clearing out encampments, a process that was enabled by a legal ruling last year along with the city's offers of shelter.

The Healthy Streets Operations Center, a city response team that responds to homeless encampments, conducted 480 operations in 2023 and moved over 1,500 people into shelters, according to the Mayor's Office.