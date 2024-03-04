San Francisco man sues PG&E for wrecked appliances after explosion

A San Francisco man is suing PG&E after one of its transformers exploded and allegedly destroyed thousands of dollars worth of home appliances.

Monterey Heights resident Thomas McDonald is taking the utility giant to small claims court, demanding $12,500 in compensation. However, he claims that the damaged transformer incurred more than $25,000 in costs for repairs and new appliances.

The transformer blew on Feb. 21 last year during powerful winds that left over 100,000 people without power in the Bay Area. McDonald says the explosion damaged his lights, fire alarm and other appliances.

McDonald says he filed a claim directly with PG&E but that the energy company "did not take responsibility."

The claim against PG&E comes as the utility hiked rates in January to upgrade its gas and electric infrastructure to withstand storms and wildfires, outraging customers who have vented their frustration on social media.