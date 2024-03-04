San Francisco man sues PG&E for wrecked appliances after explosion

A San Francisco man is suing PG&E after one of its transformers exploded and allegedly destroyed thousands of dollars worth of home appliances.
Monterey Heights resident Thomas McDonald is taking the utility giant to small claims court, demanding $12,500 in compensation. However, he claims that the damaged transformer incurred more than $25,000 in costs for repairs and new appliances.
The transformer blew on Feb. 21 last year during powerful winds that left over 100,000 people without power in the Bay Area. McDonald says the explosion damaged his lights, fire alarm and other appliances.
McDonald says he filed a claim directly with PG&E but that the energy company "did not take responsibility."
The claim against PG&E comes as the utility hiked rates in January to upgrade its gas and electric infrastructure to withstand storms and wildfires, outraging customers who have vented their frustration on social media.
But if the utility thought they’d heard the worst of it, just wait. PG&E has a pending rate hike request that regulators will vote on as soon as next Thursday. If the California Public Utilities Commission approves the estimated $14 monthly increase in energy bills, that will set off another thunderstorm of furious posting by sticker-shocked consumers.
The utility has drawn controversy after wildfires, reaching a $45 million settlement with regulators in January for its involvement in the 2021 Dixie Fire, which was sparked when a tree fell onto its equipment. PG&E also pleaded guilty to 84 felony counts of involuntary manslaughter in June 2020 after the 2018 Camp Fire razed the California town of Paradise.
PG&E declared bankruptcy in January 2019 due to facing liability for wildfires in 2017 and 2018 as well as the Butte Fire in 2015 and the Ghost Ship warehouse fire in Oakland in 2016. The utility reached a $13.5 billion settlement with victims in December of that year and emerged from bankruptcy in 2020.
The San Francisco Public Utilities Commission, which operates the local power service CleanPowerSF, has also been trying to acquire PG&E's local electric assets.
Attempts by The Standard to reach McDonald, including knocking on his door, were unsuccessful. PG&E declined to comment, saying claims filed with the utility are confidential.
McDonald and PG&E are scheduled to appear in court on April 22.