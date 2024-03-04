The San Francisco police department has arrested a man in connection with the burning of two Teslas, but he is not a suspect in the torching of a Waymo robotaxi in Chinatown last month as the department initially said.

The Standard asked the department Monday morning whether an arrest had been made in the Feb. 10 Waymo incident in Chinatown. A public information officer responded with information about the arrest of a man on Feb. 27 near Union Square.

After the story was published, the department said it had confused the two vehicle arson cases, and that no arrest has been made in the Waymo case.

"I responded to your email regarding a different incident with the incorrect statement. We are not confirming an arrest for the Waymo vandalism/fire that occurred on Lunar New Year in Chinatown," said Officer Robert Rueca.

Several Teslas were set alight in the South of Market neighborhood on Feb. 24, two weeks after the Waymo arson.

The department did not share the suspect’s name because it said the case is open and remains under investigation.

Nor did the department comment on which other vehicle fires the suspect may have been suspected of starting.