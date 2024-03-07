The four-course set menu changes every day, but meals always start with a little amuse-bouche of a creamy cauliflower soup, followed by some sort of seafood situation—often a crudo. When I visited recently, there was a crab salad generous with Dungeness and towered between thick slices of roasted fennel and thin slices of green apple. Next was a pork chop and beet main with a tableside sauce, but it was the lamb shoulder supplement ($32) that got me: rich and rib-sticking, plated over a puree of potatoes that tasted more like butter than spud, surrounded by a pool of lamb jus and topped with an herby green relish to help cut through the richness. I can’t wait to go back—this is my favorite restaurant in San Francisco currently.