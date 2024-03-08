Father of 2 shot during attempted home invasion in Outer Mission

A father of two was shot in the chest during an alleged home invasion burglary in San Francisco's Outer Mission neighborhood early Friday, leaving him with life-threatening injuries, according to police and his daughter.
Lisa Bi, 27, said her father, Yu Chang, was shot during an attempted break-in at their home on Alemany Boulevard at around 4 a.m. Friday.
“The shooting was right here,” Bi said, pointing down to the spot she was standing at by the front of the door outside the home.
Bi said her father, who she said is in his 50s and has another younger daughter who is away at college, was shot once in the “right chest area” in the entryway staircase leading to the home’s front door by a man trying to break into the home.
Bi said she did not see the burglar or the break-in attempt.
“I heard the break-in,” Bi said. “I was in my room.”
Bi said she believes her father is at San Francisco General Hospital and plans to visit this afternoon. Bi said police have not shared updates on her father’s condition with her.
“I think he’s OK,” Bi said. “I hope he’s OK.”
A neighbor who asked not to be named for fear of retribution said they heard three or four shots early Friday morning, which woke them up.
Police confirmed the incident and said officers responded to Alemany Boulevard between Ottawa and Mount Vernon avenues at around 4:01 a.m. and found a victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, a police spokesperson said.
Officers rendered aid and summoned medics to the scene, who transported Chang to the hospital. Police said no arrests have been made.
Video from KTVU posted Friday morning showed two homes at 2425 Alemany Blvd. and 2433 Alemany Blvd. with police tape in front of them and three officers standing near the home at 2433 Alemany Blvd. The report said police officers were going "in and out" of one of the residences.