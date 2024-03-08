Father of 2 shot during attempted home invasion in Outer Mission

A father of two was shot in the chest during an alleged home invasion burglary in San Francisco's Outer Mission neighborhood early Friday, leaving him with life-threatening injuries, according to police and his daughter.

Lisa Bi, 27, said her father, Yu Chang, was shot during an attempted break-in at their home on Alemany Boulevard at around 4 a.m. Friday.

“The shooting was right here,” Bi said, pointing down to the spot she was standing at by the front of the door outside the home.