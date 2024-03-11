"We see a lot of things that are broken in the city," Looijen said. "I want to take a look at our problems, understand them from all different directions and come up with solutions."

Autumn Looijen is expected to file paperwork to run for District 5 supervisor, challenging incumbent Dean Preston, on Monday morning. The district includes the Tenderloin, Hayes Valley, Japantown, Western Addition and Haight Ashbury.

An activist who launched the successful movement to recall three San Francisco school board members during the pandemic will run for the Board of Supervisors this November.

She said San Francisco’s current system of government is not working, and she's in the process of talking to community members to better understand the issues, such as the drug addiction crisis in the Tenderloin.

Looijen, 46, a former tech worker and now a full-time political activist with SF Guardians, moved to San Francisco in late 2020 from South Bay and soon pulled paperwork to start the historic school board recall campaign because of her frustrations about the slow pace of reopening schools. San Francisco voters overwhelmingly supported the recall of three school board members in 2022.