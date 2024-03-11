All westbound lanes reopened early Monday on the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge following a fatal pedestrian crash that closed the bridge for several hours before the morning commute.

California Highway Patrol Officer Mark Andrews told The Standard that officers responded around 1:35 a.m. to westbound Interstate 80 lanes near the Fifth Street off-ramp in San Francisco.

When officers arrived, they found a vehicle had struck a pedestrian and fled the scene. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, Andrews said.

All westbound lanes were shut down after the collision, diverting traffic off at Fifth Street, with CHP officers issuing a Sig-Alert at 2:40 a.m. to allow investigators to process the scene. The alert was lifted and all lanes reopened at 4:48 a.m.

No details about the hit-and-run vehicle have been released. Authorities say the pedestrian has not yet been identified, pending next-of-kin notification by San Francisco's Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Andrews said the body may have been struck by other passing vehicles after the initial collision.