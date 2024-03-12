Plans to build hundreds of homes in what would be San Francisco's tallest residential building have been put on hold, according to the developer and Planning Department.

The planned 992-foot-tall project at 50 Main St. in the city's downtown would add 800 apartments and a public park on the ground level. The building would replace an existing two-story parking garage. The planning department has yet to approve the plans.

The massive tower would sit three blocks from San Francisco's tallest building, the 1,070-foot Salesforce Tower, which topped out in 2018.

Texas-based developer Hines told planning officials that work had paused on the project in April last year because the company wanted to redesign it, an excerpt from an email seen by The Standard shows. No specifics on a new format or timeline were supplied.