Two hurt, 10 displaced in San Francisco apartment fire

Two people suffered minor injuries and 10 others were displaced after a fire in an apartment building Tuesday night in San Francisco.
Firefighters responded at 11:41 p.m. to the building at 825 Post St. on the corner of Leavenworth Street in Lower Nob Hill and began putting water on flames visible from outside the building.
After seeing heavy fire in a second-floor window of the four-story building, firefighters rescued a child and two adults from a fire escape, as well as other residents from the building's roof and interior. The fire was contained at 12:12 a.m. Wednesday.
Videos on the Citizen platform late Tuesday showed a ladder truck extending several floors above the street to aid firefighters' efforts. More than 30 firefighters responded to the incident, San Francisco Fire Lt. Mariano Elias told The Standard.
A child and an adult were taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries, and a cat was rescued.
Red Cross Bay Area staff were called to provide care for the 10 residents displaced by the blaze. A cause for the fire was still under investigation, and no initial estimate of damage costs was available.