Two hurt, 10 displaced in San Francisco apartment fire

Firefighters stand by an engine at night parked outside an apartment building with fire coming from a window.
San Francisco Fire Department firefighters prepare to battle a fire at a Post Street apartment building Tuesday night. | Source: Courtesy of Daniel Baxter
By George Kelly

Two people suffered minor injuries and 10 others were displaced after a fire in an apartment building Tuesday night in San Francisco.

Firefighters responded at 11:41 p.m. to the building at 825 Post St. on the corner of Leavenworth Street in Lower Nob Hill and began putting water on flames visible from outside the building.

Firefighters watch smoke pour from a burned first-floor apartment building window.
San Francisco Fire Department firefighters respond to a Tuesday night fire at a Post Street apartment building. | Source: Courtesy of Daniel Baxter

After seeing heavy fire in a second-floor window of the four-story building, firefighters rescued a child and two adults from a fire escape, as well as other residents from the building's roof and interior. The fire was contained at 12:12 a.m. Wednesday.

Videos on the Citizen platform late Tuesday showed a ladder truck extending several floors above the street to aid firefighters' efforts. More than 30 firefighters responded to the incident, San Francisco Fire Lt. Mariano Elias told The Standard.

First responders stand by a stretcher outside an apartment building at night.
San Francisco Fire Department paramedics move a stretcher outside the scene of a Post Street apartment fire Tuesday night. | Source: Courtesy of Daniel Baxter

A child and an adult were taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries, and a cat was rescued.

Red Cross Bay Area staff were called to provide care for the 10 residents displaced by the blaze. A cause for the fire was still under investigation, and no initial estimate of damage costs was available.

George Kelly can be reached at gkelly@sfstandard.com

