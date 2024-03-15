After a proposal to build a yacht harbor in front of Marina Green was squashed by grassroots organizers, an effort is underway to raise the fees for berthing a vessel at the boatyard. The San Francisco Recreation and Park Department says the move will help make its operations there financially sustainable.

The department notified boat owners this week that it would like to bump berthing fees by a whopping 31.4% by summer 2025. If the fee increases are approved, it would affect about 600 vessels, the department said.

"It's to make the marina self-sufficient," department spokesperson Tamara Aparton told The Standard. "We can't subsidize it. We think our funding should go toward recreation, not for subsidizing the marina."

Keeping a boat at the marina currently costs $6,000 annually for the smallest, 25-foot slip and up to $30,600 for the largest, 100-foot slip.

The new proposal comes after the city tried to use part of a $160 million settlement with PG&E to redesign the entire harbor. The funds were intended to clean up pollution in the bay caused by a former coal gasification plant.