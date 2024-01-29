The Recreation and Parks Department has argued that extending the harbor and adding a new breakwater would allow the city to cut down on costly dredging, avoid disturbing polluted sediment in the east harbor and make the marina more financially sustainable.

If passed, the ordinance would prohibit the city from moving forward on any project that would extend the West Harbor Marina beyond the existing jetty, home to the Wave Organ , though other versions of the project would still be allowed.

Instead of just using the funds to clean up the pollution, the city proposed putting the money toward a wholesale redesign of the area’s waterfront. Most controversial, the proposal would expand the existing West Harbor in front of the Marina Green, a popular community green space.

Marina District neighbors began organizing their opposition last winter after learning that the San Francisco Recreation and Parks Department wanted to spend some of a $160 million settlement with PG&E to finance the harbor extension. The funds were intended to clean up the bay after decades of pollution from a former coal gasification plant.

A grassroots neighborhood movement to stop the construction of a yacht harbor in front of the Marina Green won a victory Monday when the San Francisco Board of Supervisors' Land Use and Transportation Committee approved an ordinance that would block the contentious plan.

But Marina District resident Evelyn Graham wasn’t buying it. She described the Marina Green as a gorgeous, peaceful and iconic piece of San Francisco where she walks every day. When she learned about the harbor extension proposal on a Nextdoor post, she joined a small but growing group of neighbors that eventually gathered at the local library in March 2023 to strategize on how to oppose the project.

“Everyone had enthusiasm and different ideas,” Graham said.

Her thought was to contact members of the Board of Supervisors to try to get the project changed.

“When you start at the top, it’s easier to get to the top,” she said.

Meanwhile, the group, which eventually took on the name Keep the Waterfront Open, began plastering the neighborhood with signs reading “No New Harbor.” That’s what first got the attention of fellow activist Erin Roach, another Marina resident who joined up.

Now, Roach brings pocket-size flyers every time she goes to the Marina Green and hands them out to passersby, she said. Those efforts have gathered supporters from across the city who travel to the space for boating, exercise and relaxation. That geographical diversity is the key to the activists’ strength, Roach said.

“If it were just the Marina people [opposing the project], it wouldn’t be persuasive enough,” she said.

The campaign has turned hundreds of people out to community meetings to hear local politicians speak about the issue.